Paul George headshot

Paul George Injury: Remains out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 10:40am

George (groin/knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

George's injury has been changed from a left groin strain to left groin maintenance, suggesting he's at least made some progress. However, he continues to consult doctors on treatment options for his groin and knee. A decision on whether or not the veteran will need another surgery is expected to come in the next couple of days, but while he's sidelined, Ricky Council, Justin Edwards and Oshae Brissett are candidates for increased roles, especially with Kelly Oubre (knee) and Lonnie Walker (concussion) also sidelined.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
