Paul George Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

George (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Rockets, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

George was a partial participant at Tuesday's practice, so he's at least trending in the right direction. His next chance to play comes Saturday against the Pistons. With George out of the lineup to face Houston, and with Caleb Martin (back) considered questionable, players such as Kelly Oubre, Eric Gordon and Jared McCain will have to step up.