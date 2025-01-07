Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paul George headshot

Paul George Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 12:41pm

George won't play Wednesday against the Wizards due to left groin tightness.

After logging 38 minutes Monday against the Suns, George will be held out against the Wizards with what is seemingly a new injury. Joel Embiid (foot) is also out for the 76ers, leaving a ton of usage for guys like Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre to soak up. George's next chance to play will be Friday against the Pelicans.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now