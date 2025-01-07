Paul George Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

George won't play Wednesday against the Wizards due to left groin tightness.

After logging 38 minutes Monday against the Suns, George will be held out against the Wizards with what is seemingly a new injury. Joel Embiid (foot) is also out for the 76ers, leaving a ton of usage for guys like Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre to soak up. George's next chance to play will be Friday against the Pelicans.