Paul George headshot

Paul George Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 3:53pm

George (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

George missed the first leg of the back-to-back Saturday against the Pacers and will also sit out Sunday's matchup against Milwaukee. The Sixers are extremely depleted for this contest, and Ricky Council will move into the starting lineup in his place. George's next chance to play will come against the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
