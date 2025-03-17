Paul George Injury: Shut down for season

George received injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee Monday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

George has been consulting with doctors on treatment options for his injuries, and while a decision hasn't been made whether the 34-year-old will require surgery, he'll be held out of activity for the next six weeks while he waits for the injections to take full effect. The veteran forward delivered a lackluster first season in Philadelphia, finishing with averages of 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks across 32.5 minutes per game in 41 appearances. George is expected to be back to full health in advance of training camp in the fall.