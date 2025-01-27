Fantasy Basketball
Paul George

Paul George Injury: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 10:41am

George (finger) will not play Tuesday against the Lakers, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

George was unable to practice Monday, and the 76ers are still reviewing the MRI he received on the left pinkie finger he injured in Saturday's win over the Bulls. For now, George's status for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Kings is up in the air.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers

