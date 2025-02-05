Fantasy Basketball
Paul George headshot

Paul George Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

George (finger) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

George completed an on-court workout Saturday and was a full participant at Monday's practice, but it looks like he'll miss a sixth straight game. Joel Embiid (knee) returned to action Tuesday but will sit out the second night of a back-to-back set, while Eric Gordon (knee), Andre Drummond (toe), Kyle Lowry (hip) and Quentin Grimes (trade pending).

