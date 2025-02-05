Paul George Injury: Upgraded to questionable
George (finger) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
George, who's missed five straight games, completed an on-court workout Saturday and was a full participant at Monday's practice, but he was initially listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game. He's now a game-time decision, but even if he's cleared to return to the 76ers' starting lineup, George will likely face some restrictions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now