Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paul George headshot

Paul George Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 2:53pm

George (finger) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

George, who's missed five straight games, completed an on-court workout Saturday and was a full participant at Monday's practice, but he was initially listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game. He's now a game-time decision, but even if he's cleared to return to the 76ers' starting lineup, George will likely face some restrictions.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now