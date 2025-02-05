Paul George Injury: Upgraded to questionable

George (finger) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

George, who's missed five straight games, completed an on-court workout Saturday and was a full participant at Monday's practice, but he was initially listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game. He's now a game-time decision, but even if he's cleared to return to the 76ers' starting lineup, George will likely face some restrictions.