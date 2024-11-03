Paul George Injury: Upgraded to questionable for Monday

George (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, though the team expects he will play, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

George has yet to make his regular-season debut for the 76ers due to a bone bruise on his left knee that he sustained in the preseason. However, the superstar has been able to fully participate in practices and 5-on-5 scrimmages, and he will likely give it a go Monday. The club will see how George feels after pregame warmups and shootaround, and his status for the game is expected to be decided closer to tipoff at 10:15 p.m. ET.