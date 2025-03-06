Paul George Injury: Won't play against Boston
George (groin) is out for Thursday's game versus the Celtics, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
George has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to a groin injury he suffered against Minnesota. In his absence, Justin Edwards (ankle) and Ricky Council are candidates to receive increased playing time. George's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Utah.
