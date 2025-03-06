Fantasy Basketball
Paul George

Paul George Injury: Won't play against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 12:52pm

George (groin) is out for Thursday's game versus the Celtics, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

George has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to a groin injury he suffered against Minnesota. In his absence, Justin Edwards (ankle) and Ricky Council are candidates to receive increased playing time. George's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Utah.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
