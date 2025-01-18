Fantasy Basketball
Paul George

Paul George Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 3:31pm

George (groin) will not play Saturday against the Pacers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

George missed practice Friday with an ankle issue, but now he's also dealing with left groin tightness. He was carrying a questionable tag before this update, suggesting he's day-to-day. With George sidelined Saturday, the 76ers could potentially turn to Justin Edwards and Ricky Council to soak up some minutes on the wings.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
