Paul George Injury: Won't play Saturday

George (groin) will not play Saturday against the Pacers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

George missed practice Friday with an ankle issue, but now he's also dealing with left groin tightness. He was carrying a questionable tag before this update, suggesting he's day-to-day. With George sidelined Saturday, the 76ers could potentially turn to Justin Edwards and Ricky Council to soak up some minutes on the wings.