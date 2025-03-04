Paul George Injury: Won't return vs. Minnesota

George won't return to Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to groin soreness, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

George was able to play the first three quarters before taking a seat at the start of the fourth. He'll finish with seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 30 minutes. The 34-year-old missed Monday's loss to Portland due to the groin injury, and he was listed as questionable before Tuesday's contest. The veteran forward can be considered questionable at best for Thursday's game against Boston until the club provides another update.