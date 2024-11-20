Paul George Injury: Won't return Wednesday

George has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left knee hyperextension, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

George landed awkwardly early in the third quarter of the contest and suffered a left knee hyperextension. The 34-year-old missed the first five games of the 2024-25 campaign with a bone bruise in the same knee. He finishes Wednesday's tilt with two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 17 minutes. Ricky Council, Eric Gordon and Kelly Oubre could see additional run down the stretch. George's next chance to play will come Friday against Brooklyn. Per Jones, George will have an MRI done Thursday morning.