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Paul George Injury: Working through illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

George is listed as probable for Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Celtics on Saturday due to an illness, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

George played a key role in the Sixers' Game 6 win on Thursday, when he logged 23 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 40 minutes. Given that Saturday is an elimination game, George will likely try and play through his ailment, though he could be facing a reduced workload if his condition worsens over the course of the day. If that were to be the case, then Justin Edwards and Kelly Oubre would step into larger roles for the Sixers behind the superstar duo of Joel Embiid (abdomen) and Tyrese Maxey.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
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