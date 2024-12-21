Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paul George headshot

Paul George News: Active Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

George (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

George will suit up for the second leg of the 76ers back-to-back set despite being labeled questionable leading up to the contest. In his last five games, George has averaged 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 37.2 minutes.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now