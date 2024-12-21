Paul George News: Active Saturday
George (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
George will suit up for the second leg of the 76ers back-to-back set despite being labeled questionable leading up to the contest. In his last five games, George has averaged 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 37.2 minutes.
