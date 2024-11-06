Fantasy Basketball
Paul George News: Active, won't be fully unleashed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

George (knee) will play on a minutes restriction Wednesday versus the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

George logged 32 minutes in his season debut Monday versus Phoenix, and coach Nick Nurse expects that George will be topped out around a similar role Friday. George averaged 33.8 minutes per game last season, so his current restrictions should ramp up to his typical usage in short order.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
