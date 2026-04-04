Paul George News: Available to play Saturday
George (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
As expected, George will suit up and should handle a big role on offense due to the absence of Joel Embiid (knee). George is averaging 27.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.2 steals per game since returning from a 25-game suspension in late March.
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