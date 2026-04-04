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Paul George News: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

George (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

As expected, George will suit up and should handle a big role on offense due to the absence of Joel Embiid (knee). George is averaging 27.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.2 steals per game since returning from a 25-game suspension in late March.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
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