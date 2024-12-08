Paul George News: Contributes in double digits in win

George ended with 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 win over the Bulls.

George struggled a bit from the field Sunday, failing to connect on a three for just the third time this season, but still contributed offensively and on the boards in a winning effort. George failed to score at least 15 points for just the fifth time this year, though he posted his fourth outing of the campaign with at least seven boards.