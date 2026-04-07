Paul George News: Drains four more treys in loss
George finished with 16 points (5-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 115-102 loss to the Spurs.
The veteran forward has been locked in from the perimeter, both on offense and defense, since returning from his suspension in late March. Over the last seven games, George has recorded multiple steals six times and drained three or more treys seven times, averaging 24.4 points, 6.1 boards, 4.3 threes, 4.0 assists and 2.9 steals while shooting 46.9 percent from beyond the arc.
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