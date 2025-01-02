Paul George News: Goes for 30 points in loss
George accumulated 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Kings.
Even though the 76ers lost a tight game, George delivered a solid stat line. He recorded his second-best scoring output of the campaign, only bested by the 33-point performance he delivered in the win over the Hornets on Dec. 16. More important than that is the fact that this was a massive bounce-back effort for George. He had the 15-point mark just once in his previous six contests before starting the new year with this strong showing.
