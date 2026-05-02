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Paul George News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

George (illness) will play in Saturday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Celtics, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

George was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, though he'll give it a go in this win-or-go-home matchup. Through six first-round outings, the star forward has averaged 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 36.3 minutes per contest.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
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