Paul George News: Lethal from deep in return
George recorded 28 points (11-22 FG, 6-13 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block over 26 minutes during the 76ers' 157-137 win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
With Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Kelly Oubre (elbow) both sidelined, the Sixers got a much-needed boost Wednesday with the returns of George and Joel Embiid (oblique). George didn't score his first points since Jan. 29 until the second quarter, but the veteran forward came alive with 23 points in the second half to finish as the team's second-leading scorer behind Embiid (35 points). George demonstrated his prowess on both ends of the floor and played nearly the entire third quarter, which is a good sign after after he missed 25 games while serving a suspension. With George and Embiid back in the fold and Maxey and Oubre close to returning, the 76ers are on track to be at full health heading into the Eastern Conference playoffs.
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