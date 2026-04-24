Paul George News: Logs 41 minutes in loss
George recorded 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
George continues to be asked to do a lot, logging a season-high 41 minutes. He basically played the entire second half, with the 76ers ultimately falling just short in what was a heartbreaking loss. Now behind 2-1 in the series, Game 4 will be pivotal if Philadelphia hopes to extend this beyond five games.
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