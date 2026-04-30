Paul George headshot

Paul George News: Logs best performance of series

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

George closed Thursday's 106-93 victory over the Celtics in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes.

George put up a series-high 23 points with the help of five made triples. He's been scorching hot from beyond the arc in his last two appearances, hitting nine of 18 attempts during this brief stretch. George will need to be a key contributor again in Game 7 in order for the Sixers to advance to the next round.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul George See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul George See More
How NBA Teams Erase 3-1 Series Deficits: 3 Stats That Matter
NBA
How NBA Teams Erase 3-1 Series Deficits: 3 Stats That Matter
Author Image
Christopher Boan
Yesterday
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Pick6, Sleeper for Tuesday, April 28
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Pick6, Sleeper for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago