Paul George News: Logs best performance of series
George closed Thursday's 106-93 victory over the Celtics in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes.
George put up a series-high 23 points with the help of five made triples. He's been scorching hot from beyond the arc in his last two appearances, hitting nine of 18 attempts during this brief stretch. George will need to be a key contributor again in Game 7 in order for the Sixers to advance to the next round.
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