Paul George headshot

Paul George News: Logs four steals Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

George racked up 13 points (4-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 98-86 loss to the Magic.

George was responsible for four of the 76ers' 10 steals Friday which somewhat made up for his short comings on offense, though he did finish as Philadelphia's third-leading scorer behind Jared McCain (29) and Joel Embiid (20). Through six regular-season games, George is averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals over 30.2 minutes per game.

