Paul George News: Muted production in return

George (finger) logged nine points (3-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three steals, two assists, one rebound and one block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 108-101 loss to Miami.

George tore a tendon in his left pinkie finger and missed five consecutive games before suiting up Wednesday. Though the 76ers didn't ease him back in with a light workload, George exhibited some rust and said after the game that he'll need to wear a brace to protect the injured finger for at least six weeks, per Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com. The 34-year-old forward has endured an injury-plagued first season in Philadelphia, appearing in 31 of the 76ers' 50 games while averaging 16.9 points (on 42.5 percent shooting from the field), 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.8 steals in 32.0 minutes per game.