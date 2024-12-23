Paul George News: Near double-double vs. Spurs

George closed with 19 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 111-106 victory over the Spurs.

George finished Monday's game as the 76ers' second-leading scorer behind Tyrese Maxey (32) and took on a larger role on offense after Joel Embiid was ejected in the second quarter. George has registered at least five rebounds in six straight games, and over that span he has averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals over 35.4 minutes per contest.