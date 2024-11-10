Paul George News: Nears double-double in overtime win
George contributed 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 overtime win over the Hornets.
George paved the way for the Philadelphia starting lineup in a game that was led by the 76ers bench, leading all Philadelphia starters in scoring while handing out a game-best assist total in an overtime victory. George set a new season high in assists and has played well since making his debut Nov. 4, posting at least 15 points and four dimes in three of his four outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now