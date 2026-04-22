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Paul George News: Notches 19 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 7:51am

George had 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over the Celtics in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

George made a solid two-way impact in this game to help the 76ers even the series at one win apiece. Through the opening two games, George is averaging 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals on 52.4 percent shooting from the field.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
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