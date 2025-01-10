Fantasy Basketball
Paul George News: Officially good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Goerge (groin) is available and in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Pelicans.

George has been upgraded from probable to available Friday after missing Philadelphia's previous two contests due to left groin soreness. The star forward has struggled with his efficiency as of late, shooting just 38.1 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three across his last 10 appearances.

