Paul George News: Officially good to go
Goerge (groin) is available and in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Pelicans.
George has been upgraded from probable to available Friday after missing Philadelphia's previous two contests due to left groin soreness. The star forward has struggled with his efficiency as of late, shooting just 38.1 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three across his last 10 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now