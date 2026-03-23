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Paul George News: On track to return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

George (suspension) is expected to play Wednesday against the Bulls and shouldn't need a ramp-up period, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

George served the final game of his 25-game suspension Monday night, and he's now eligible to return Wednesday. Sixers coach Nick Nurse appeared confident that George will hit the ground running, as he noted Monday that the star forward will essentially be a full go in his first game back. The Fresno State product was averaging 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 27 games before being slapped with a 25-game ban in January for violating the league's Anti-Drug program.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
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