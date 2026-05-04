Paul George News: Paces Philadelphia in blowout loss
George supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in Monday's 137-98 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
George turned in an efficient performance Monday, knocking down a game-high four triples while leading Philadelphia in scoring despite a blowout loss that kept him off the floor in the fourth quarter. The veteran forward also paced the first unit in assists. He has now hit at least three three-pointers in six straight games, scoring 16-plus points in five of them. George will look to remain productive in Game 2 on Wednesday as the Sixers try to steal a game at Madison Square Garden.
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