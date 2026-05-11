Paul George News: Poor end to season
George contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 27 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
George went out with a whimper, turning in easily his worst game of the postseason. In fact, his seven points matched his season-low, summing up what was a rough night for the 76ers. With the season coming to an end, discussions regarding George's immediate future will undoubtedly begin to bubble. Through 49 appearances in both the regular season and the playoffs, George averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.8 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul George See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, May 10Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 83 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2026 NBA Draft Lottery Simulator3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 83 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 65 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul George See More