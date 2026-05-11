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Paul George News: Poor end to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

George contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 27 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

George went out with a whimper, turning in easily his worst game of the postseason. In fact, his seven points matched his season-low, summing up what was a rough night for the 76ers. With the season coming to an end, discussions regarding George's immediate future will undoubtedly begin to bubble. Through 49 appearances in both the regular season and the playoffs, George averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.8 three-pointers.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
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