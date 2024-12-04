Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Paul George headshot

Paul George News: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

George (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Magic, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reports.

This is an expected update, as George isn't cleared to play in both games of back-to-back sets yet. During Tuesday's 110-104 victory over the Hornets, George produced 29 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes. Jared McCain could see a big bump in fantasy appeal with George out of the lineup Wednesday.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now