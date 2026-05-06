Paul George News: Scores 19 points with four stocks
George had 19 points (7-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
George got off to a hot start, drilling his first four shots and racking up 11 points in his first five minutes of action. However, the Knicks did an excellent job shutting him down in the second half, holding him to just six points on 2-for-9 shooting after the break. The 76ers will look to climb out of their 0-2 hole with the series shifting to Philadelphia on Friday.
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