Paul George News: Scores 21 points vs. former team
George logged 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 105-94 victory over the Pacers.
George posted a decent stat line against one of his former teams, as he played the first seven seasons of his career in Indiana. The veteran forward should be the Sixers' No. 2 option on offense behind Tyrese Maxey as long as Joel Embiid remains out while recovering from appendicitis. George is ending the season on a strong note, as he's scored at least 20 points in four of his last six outings. If he suits up for Sunday's regular-season finale, he should handle a steady workload on offense once again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul George See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 64 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 37 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 37 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul George See More