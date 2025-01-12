Paul George News: Second straight double-double

George posted 20 points (10-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists and a steal during 37 minutes of play in Sunday's 102-99 loss to the Magic.

George has turned things around of late amidst what's been a disappointing start to his tenure with the 76ers, and he stayed hot during Sunday's clash with the Magic. He's played three games in Joel Embiid's (foot) absence, averaging 19.3 points, 10.0 boards and 5.3 assists during that span, with two of his three double-doubles on the year also coming in that stretch. With Embiid still listed as day-to-day despite missing four straight contests, it's hard to tell when he'll come back. But, until he does, George's rebounding and scoring volume will likely continue to reap the benefits.