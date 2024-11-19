Paul George News: Still struggling with shot

George totaled 18 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 106-89 loss to the Heat.

While his overall production was solid, George once again had trouble getting his shot to fall. In his first seven games with Philly since getting past a knee issue, the 34-year-old is shooting just 39.6 percent from the floor and 28.8 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 16.7 points, 5.6 boards, 5.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.1 threes. The Sixers have yet to feature their new Big Three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) and George on the court at the same time, so it could be a while before the newest member of the trio finds his comfort level.