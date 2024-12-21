Fantasy Basketball
Paul George News: Struggles in loss to Cavaliers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 9:23pm

George amassed 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 126-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

George was initially deemed questionable to play in this contest before being upgraded to available, but the veteran forward didn't perform even remotely close to his best. The Sixers needed a better performance out of their star forward, particularly since Joel Embiid (knee) was out and Tyrese Maxey was largely inefficient despite scoring a team-high 27 points, but that wasn't the case. Perhaps the lone positive aspect is that George played on both legs of a back-to-back set for the first time this season. George, however, shot a combined 6-for-24 in this back-to-back set.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
