George needed 15 shots to record 15 points, and, like Tyrese Maxey, he also struggled from inside the arc, going 1-for-6 on two-pointers. The veteran forward has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last six appearances. Even though he remains a player capable of filling out the stat sheet on any given game, George is no longer the stat-filling machine he used to be during the prime of his career. Between injuries and inconsistencies, he's simply the third-best option for the 76ers right now behind Maxey and a healthy Joel Embiid.