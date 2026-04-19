Paul George News: Takes only eight shots Sunday
George recorded 17 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during the Sixers' 123-91 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs Sunday.
George had less field-goal attempts than both VJ Edgecombe (16) and Kelly Oubre (14), but George's work at the charity stripe still led to him finishing as the 76ers' second-leading scorer behind Tyrese Maxey (21 points). The Sixers could be without Joel Embiid (appendectomy) for the opening round of the playoffs, so George may need to be more selfish on offense to alleviate some of the burden off Maxey's shoulders.
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