Paul George News: Third straight 25-point effort

George (ankle) totaled 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 overtime loss to the Knicks.

After missing Tuesday's loss to the Thunder with an ankle issue, George didn't miss a beat Wednesday while turning in his third consecutive game with at least 25 points. The 34-year-old forward is beginning to look like the All-Star version of himself fantasy managers have grown accustomed seeing to over the years, as George is averaging 22.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.7 threes while shooting 44.1 percent from beyond the arc across his last seven contests. Should former MVP Joel Embiid (foot) remain on the shelf for Saturday's matchup with the Pacers, George would continue handling additional playmaking duties for the 76ers, which would also likely translate to amplified fantasy value.