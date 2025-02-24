Paul George News: Ties team-high 19 points in loss
George registered 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 142-110 loss to Chicago.
George notched his highest scoring total since Jan. 24 in a fairly efficient outing. However, the star forward did struggle from beyond the arc, and he has shot only 24.2 percent from three-point range over his last five outings. The 34-year-old did record four combined steals-plus-blocks in the blowout loss, and he has now logged at least two steals and multiple blocks in three outings this season.
