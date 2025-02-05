Paul George News: To wear brace for six weeks

George will wear a brace on his left pinky for at least six weeks, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports. George logged nine points (3-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, three steals and one block across 32 minutes of Wednesday's 108-101 loss to Miami.

George tore a tendon in his left pinky and missed five consecutive games due to the issue before suiting up Wednesday. He'll attempt to play through the injury and wear a protective brace. Although the brace shouldn't have much of an impact on his quality of play, fantasy managers should be more attentive to potential shooting trends in the coming weeks. The 34-year-old forward is averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season.