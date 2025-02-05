Paul George News: Will play against Heat

George (finger) is available for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

George has missed five straight games with a finger injury, but he's good to go Wednesday after being upgraded to questionable earlier in the day. The star forward has averaged 21.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.2 minutes over his last six games. George should be able to handle close to a full workload against Miami.