Paul George headshot

Paul George News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

George (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

George went unscathed during the pre-game routine, meaning he'll be available for this matchup against Detroit. The star forward will return following a three-game absence, but his fantasy production has been disappointing so far. He's averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game across eight outings.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
