Paul George News: Will play Saturday

George (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

George went unscathed during the pre-game routine, meaning he'll be available for this matchup against Detroit. The star forward will return following a three-game absence, but his fantasy production has been disappointing so far. He's averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game across eight outings.