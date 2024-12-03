Fantasy Basketball
Paul Millsap headshot

Paul Millsap News: Retires from basketball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Millsap announced his retirement from basketball Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The No. 47 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Millsap had quite a decorated career. He spent time with the Jazz, Hawks, Nuggets, Nets and 76ers, becoming one of eight players all time with 500 three-pointers, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals. He'll finish his NBA career with averages of 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

