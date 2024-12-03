Paul Millsap News: Retires from basketball

Millsap announced his retirement from basketball Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The No. 47 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Millsap had quite a decorated career. He spent time with the Jazz, Hawks, Nuggets, Nets and 76ers, becoming one of eight players all time with 500 three-pointers, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals. He'll finish his NBA career with averages of 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals.