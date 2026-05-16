Paul Reed News: Another big game off bench

Reed ended with 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 16 minutes during Friday's 115-94 win over the Cavaliers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Reed has been more active off the bench in the Pistons' last four games after being a non-factor for the majority of Detroit's postseason run. He has scored in double digits in each of his last four outings, and in that span he has averaged 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 blocks over 14.3 minutes. Reed has supplanted Isaiah Stewart as the preferred big man off the bench behind starting center Jalen Duren.