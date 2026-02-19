Paul Reed headshot

Paul Reed News: Another strong start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Reed registered 18 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during the Pistons' 126-111 win over the Knicks on Thursday.

Reed put together a nice stat line during Thursday's win, finishing as the Pistons' third-leading rebounder and second in points behind Cade Cunningham (42). Reed has started in each of the Pistons' last two games but will likely revert to a bench role against the Bulls on Saturday since Jalen Duren will be available to return after serving a two-game suspension. That said, Reed should see an elevated role off the bench in the short term as Isaiah Stewart (suspension) will not be eligible to return until March 3.

Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons
