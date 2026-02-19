Paul Reed News: Another strong start
Reed registered 18 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during the Pistons' 126-111 win over the Knicks on Thursday.
Reed put together a nice stat line during Thursday's win, finishing as the Pistons' third-leading rebounder and second in points behind Cade Cunningham (42). Reed has started in each of the Pistons' last two games but will likely revert to a bench role against the Bulls on Saturday since Jalen Duren will be available to return after serving a two-game suspension. That said, Reed should see an elevated role off the bench in the short term as Isaiah Stewart (suspension) will not be eligible to return until March 3.
