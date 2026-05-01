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Paul Reed News: Back in rotation Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 8:56pm

Reed had six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three blocks in 11 minutes during Friday's 93-79 victory over the Magic in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Reed moved back into the rotation, logging 11 minutes, the most he has played thus far in the playoffs. With Isaiah Stewart struggling to impact the game, Reed was thrown in, providing the team with his usual assortment of rebounds and defensive stats. The series is now tied at 3-3, with the two teams heading back to Detroit for Game 7.

Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons
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